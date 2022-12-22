Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Raised by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,969 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,986 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.3 %

AMAT opened at $105.90 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

