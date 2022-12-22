Arcblock Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.77 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and $323,897.96 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $865.91 or 0.05208328 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.00492918 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,855.58 or 0.29205646 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

