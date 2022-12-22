Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . 88,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,571,627 shares.The stock last traded at $25.97 and had previously closed at $25.89.

LFG has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Archaea Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 195.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034,040 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,366,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after buying an additional 3,593,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,726,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after buying an additional 2,368,528 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,117,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 199.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,241,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 826,571 shares during the last quarter.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

