Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Achieves $69.27 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Ardor has a total market cap of $69.27 million and $23.15 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00070335 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00053548 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001026 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008000 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022272 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004296 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000217 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars.
