Ark (ARK) Price Down 13% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Ark has a market capitalization of $43.99 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001540 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00026209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004747 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004361 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,909,802 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.