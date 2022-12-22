ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after purchasing an additional 702,499 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,360,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 324,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 150,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $99.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.