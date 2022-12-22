ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 182,178 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,178 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics accounts for about 1.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 12.02% of Fate Therapeutics worth $261,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 80.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

