ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,639,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813,969 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 8.83% of Markforged worth $32,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,816,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399,765 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 2nd quarter worth $14,461,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged Stock Performance

NYSE MKFG opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Markforged Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Markforged to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Markforged Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.