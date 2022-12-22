ARK Investment Management LLC Has $130.35 Million Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,576,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973,528 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics accounts for approximately 0.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 4.06% of 10x Genomics worth $130,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

10x Genomics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $36.94 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $154.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.