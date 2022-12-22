ARK Investment Management LLC Has $22.60 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,071 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Zillow Group worth $22,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.