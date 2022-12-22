ARK Investment Management LLC Has $67.59 Million Stock Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,918,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,910 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 8.23% of Accolade worth $67,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 411.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 96,581 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 149.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 41.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,794,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,421 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 25.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 43.4% during the second quarter. Founders Circle Capital LLC now owns 143,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 43,421 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

