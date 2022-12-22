ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,189,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,477 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $83,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.06 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Noble Financial reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

