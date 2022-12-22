ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,872,253 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 2.97% of 3D Systems worth $30,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,715 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 105,957 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 167,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 74.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 495,762 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 211,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 32.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,684 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,407,219.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,675,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company's stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

