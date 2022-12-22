ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,786,600 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Signify Health worth $61,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.15.

Signify Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.