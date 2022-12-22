ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 28,018 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,018 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Magna International by 50.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after buying an additional 121,529 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Magna International by 27.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 87.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $56.55 on Thursday. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Magna International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Magna International Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

