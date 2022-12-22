ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,490,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,128 shares during the quarter. Beam Therapeutics makes up about 2.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Beam Therapeutics worth $404,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $43.23 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

