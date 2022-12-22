Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Trading Down 0.9%

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.82. 2,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

