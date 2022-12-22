Arweave (AR) Market Cap Hits $232.31 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Arweave has a market capitalization of $232.31 million and $20.38 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.96 or 0.00041379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,811.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00603944 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00264748 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000647 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.