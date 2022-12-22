Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Gap Down to $165.18

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $165.18, but opened at $159.47. Asbury Automotive Group shares last traded at $159.85, with a volume of 1,739 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABG. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.