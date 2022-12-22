Astar Price Hits $0.0404 on Top Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $62.78 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $844.82 or 0.05033909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00499781 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.68 or 0.29612290 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

