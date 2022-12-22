AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 126,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,169,008. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

