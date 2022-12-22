Augur (REP) Price Hits $4.72 on Major Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Augur token can now be purchased for $4.72 or 0.00028405 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $51.90 million and $3.28 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $886.06 or 0.05330721 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00493817 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,863.35 or 0.29258876 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
