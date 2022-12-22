Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) Insider Martin Bryant Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF – Get Rating) insider Martin Bryant acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($33,557.05).

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

About Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group operates as an integrated producer of dairy products in Australia. The company operates through Dairy Farms and Dairy Processing segments. The Dairy Farms segment owns and operates dairy farms and dairy livestock for the production and sale of fresh raw milk for conversion to milk and milk products.

