Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.56-$6.62 EPS.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $192.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $285.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.10.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

