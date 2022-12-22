Avalanche Market Cap Tops $3.67 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $11.79 or 0.00070141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.67 billion and $102.39 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022094 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,566,940 coins and its circulating supply is 311,160,950 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

