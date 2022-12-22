Avalanche Market Cap Tops $3.67 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $11.79 or 0.00070141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.67 billion and $102.39 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053253 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007798 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022094 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004144 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,566,940 coins and its circulating supply is 311,160,950 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
