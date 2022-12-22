Avalanche Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.71 or 0.00069595 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.64 billion and approximately $90.16 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00052750 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,564,433 coins and its circulating supply is 311,158,443 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.