Avalanche Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.71 or 0.00069595 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.64 billion and approximately $90.16 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00052750 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001015 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007820 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022251 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004238 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,564,433 coins and its circulating supply is 311,158,443 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.