AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading Down 0.2%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 186.20 ($2.26). 384,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 597,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.60 ($2.27).

AVI Global Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £919.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 189.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 186.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.93.

AVI Global Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Insider Transactions at AVI Global Trust

About AVI Global Trust

In other AVI Global Trust news, insider Neil Galloway bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £23,895 ($29,026.97).

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

