Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 211.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

