Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.4% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.37. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,701. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.64.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

