Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $9.26 Million Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 151.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,087 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 4.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 3.43% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

COMB stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.56. 63,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,072. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48.

