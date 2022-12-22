Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
IVE stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.87. 26,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,583. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.82. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.