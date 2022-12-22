AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered AXIS Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of AXS opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

