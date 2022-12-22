Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Glen Dawson Roane Acquires 20,000 Shares

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) Director Glen Dawson Roane purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,372,946.40.

Glen Dawson Roane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Glen Dawson Roane acquired 5,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,200.00.

On Thursday, November 24th, Glen Dawson Roane acquired 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$295,000.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$25.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.92. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of C$22.54 and a one year high of C$33.21. The stock has a market cap of C$876.30 million and a PE ratio of 68.70.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.65%.

BDGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.03.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.