Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 6,766,803 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,766,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,324,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 14.9% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Balentine LLC owned 4.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.68. 81,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

