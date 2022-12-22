Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.20 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $81.50 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average is $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $219.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

