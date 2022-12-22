Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.66 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Plug Power by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

