Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE T opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

