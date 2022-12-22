Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $6.30 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $130.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.60 and a 1-year high of $260.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 465.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $336,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,655,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,122 shares of company stock worth $28,735,207 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

