Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

ADP opened at $247.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.69. The company has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.