Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $345.69 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

