Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 902 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 75,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 55.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 1.6 %

SPGI opened at $337.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $481.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.