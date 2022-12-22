Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

MBB opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $107.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.241 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

