Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 235.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 50.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $159.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average is $161.34. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

