Barclays Cuts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $82.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.25.

Ares Management Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE ARES opened at $68.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. Ares Management has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,245,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $1,273,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,245,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and sold 1,238,661 shares valued at $97,818,389. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Ares Management by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 67,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ares Management by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,099,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,541,000 after acquiring an additional 633,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ares Management by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 135,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,642,000 after acquiring an additional 133,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

