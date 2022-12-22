Barclays Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $150.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.15.

NYSE:CE opened at $103.05 on Monday. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.57.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Celanese by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after acquiring an additional 129,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

