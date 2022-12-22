Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 4,772 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,305. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60.

