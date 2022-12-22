Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 853 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $44.34. 7,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,162. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

