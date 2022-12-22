Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $3.54 on Thursday, hitting $157.18. 5,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,257. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $183.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

