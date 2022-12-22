Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $29.44 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,812 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $115.67. 272,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,780,967. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average of $104.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

