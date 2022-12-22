Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $69.89 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $69,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.48. 46,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

